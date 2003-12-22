Reps. Crack Down on Potty Mouths
Reps. Doug Ose (R-Calif.) and Lamar Smith (R-Texas) are literally cussin’ up a storm over the FCC’s decision not to fine NBC stations for airing rock star Bono’s "f-word"-laced acceptance speech during the Golden Globes last January.
Last week, the duo introduced legislation making eight words and phrases indecent no matter how they’re used: "s__t", "p___", "f__k", "c___", "a__hole", "c___sucker" and "motherf___er". They also stipulated that combining them with other words and all their grammatical derivations would be no-nos, too.
