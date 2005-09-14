Reps Briefed on CPB Investigation

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting's inspector general will brief key legislators Wednesday morning on its progress in the investigation into various allegations against Board Chairman Ken Tomlinson.

The reports are scheduled for release Nov. 1, inspector general Kenneth Konz has said, which may be closing the barn door after the horse is already out since Tomlinson's last day as chairman is Sept. 27.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Konz had concluded that Tomlinson "may have violated internal rules" in hiring a consultant without the board's knowledge to gauge the bias in noncommercial programming, including Bill Moyers' Now program, but Konz took issue with the story.

The report also cited Konz as saying the report may recommend Tomlinson be prevented from serving as a director after he gives up the chairmanship.

"No final conclusions or recommendations have been made," Konz wrote Bloomberg's Washington D.C. Bureau Chief Joe Winski, calling the story inaccurate. "It is far too early to infer what findings and recommendations may or may not be made."

A couple of Hill staffers said they would be surprised if the Bloomberg story had been too far off the mark, however.

Representatives John Dingell of Michigan and David Obey of Wisconsin in May called for the investigation into reports that Tomlinson was is pushing a Republican agenda on the noncom service.

At the time, Tomlinson, who said he welcomed the investigation, argued he was just trying to be fair and balanced.

