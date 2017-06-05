Reports: Steve Mosko in Talks for Role With Sinclair
Steve Mosko, the former Sony Pictures Television chairman, is reportedly in talks with Sinclair about joining the broadcast group to expand its slate of original programming.
According to a New York Timesreport, Mosko is in preliminary discussions about taking on such a role with Sinclair, which could become a major force in small-screen originals if its acquisition of the Tribune station group is approved by the FCC. The $3.9 billion deal would give Sinclair 223 TV stations that would reach 72% of the country.
The Financial Times first reported the news Sunday. Sinclair declined commenting on the story.
Mosko, who left a 24-year career with Sony last June, is credited with reviving the company’s production output with shows including Breaking Bad and Blacklist. He has had a longtime relationship with the Smith family that controls Sinclair.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.