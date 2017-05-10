Reports: ‘Scandal’ to End After Season Seven

Scandal’s seventh season will be its final one, according to TVLine and other media outlets, which say ABC will make an announcement on the topic at its upfront presentation May 16.

ABC is not commenting on the reports.

TVLine says creator Shonda Rhimes made the call on concluding the series, which is part of ABC’s TGIT block.



Related: ABC Cancels ‘Time After Time’

Three episodes remain in season six.

Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Mark Wilding are executive producers on Scandal. Kerry Washington is the star.