ABC Cancels ‘Time After Time’

ABC has pulled drama Time After Time from its schedule, effectively canceling the rookie series. A time machine story involving H.G. Wells and Jack the Ripper, Time After Time debuted March 5 to a 0.6 rating in 18-49 over its two-hour premiere and an average audience of 2.53 million, according to Nielsen.

The show did a 0.4 in viewers 18-49 in its last two airings. A total of five episodes aired.

Time After Time is produced by Outerbanks Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Kevin Williamson and Marcos Siega are executive producers.



The show is based on a novel by Karl Alexander.

Time travel emerged as a major programming theme during last spring’s upfronts, involving Time After Time, NBC’s Timeless and Fox comedy Making History.

The series is being replaced in its Sunday 9 p.m. time period by Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game.

The networks have show considerable patience in terms of killing shows this season. CBS did spike legal drama Doubt after just two episodes.