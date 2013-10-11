Reports: Fox’s Hopkins to Be New Hulu CEO

Mike Hopkins, president of distribution at Fox Networks Group is expected to be named the new CEO of Hulu, a joint-venture of 21st Century Fox, Disney and Comcast, according to published reports.

A Fox spokesman had no comment.

Hulu's original CEO, Jason Kilar left in February. Programming chief Andy Forssell has been acting CEO at the streaming video site.

Hulu was put up for sale earlier this year, but in July the action was called off because its content owning partners believed it was more valuable as a strategic asset at a time when digial video is one of the fastest growing segments in the media business.

Fox and Disney have disagreed on Hulu's role in distributing their content. Putting Hopkins in charge might signal a plan to have Hulu work with traditional cable and satellite distributors rather than compete with them.