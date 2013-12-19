Reports: Demi Lovato to Exit 'The X Factor'

Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell confirmed Wednesday night that the second-year judge will not return next season, according to multiple published reports.

Lovato and Cowell were said to have confirmed during Wednesday night's performance finale, according to an earlier report by People,.

Fox had no comment.

Lovato's departure would mean another shakeup for the struggling X Factor, which has seen a revolving door of judges through its first three seasons. The series has seen its ratings drop every season and has not been renewed for a fourth season by Fox.

X Factor airs its season finale Thursday night at 8 p.m.