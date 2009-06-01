Reports: Chase Carey In Talks To Replace Peter Chernin

Filed at 9:42 p.m. EST on May 31, 2009

A familiar face could be headed back to News Corp. in a top management role under Rupert Murdoch.

Chase

Carey, prexy and CEO of DirecTV Group, is in advanced talks with

Murdoch about returning to News Corp. in a senior post to help manage

the conglom's far-flung businesses following the departure later this

month of Murdoch's longtime No. 2, Peter Chernin.

Word of Carey's

possible return comes as a surprise, however, given Murdoch's

insistence at the time Chernin announced his resignation as News Corp.

prexy and chief operating officer in February that he would not appoint

a direct successor. News Corp. even restructured the exec hierarchy of

its L.A.-based entertainment business to adjust to the post-Chernin

order.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com

(Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C’s sister publication, Daily Variety)