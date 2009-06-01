Reports: Chase Carey In Talks To Replace Peter Chernin
Filed at 9:42 p.m. EST on May 31, 2009
A familiar face could be headed back to News Corp. in a top management role under Rupert Murdoch.
Chase
Carey, prexy and CEO of DirecTV Group, is in advanced talks with
Murdoch about returning to News Corp. in a senior post to help manage
the conglom's far-flung businesses following the departure later this
month of Murdoch's longtime No. 2, Peter Chernin.
Word of Carey's
possible return comes as a surprise, however, given Murdoch's
insistence at the time Chernin announced his resignation as News Corp.
prexy and chief operating officer in February that he would not appoint
a direct successor. News Corp. even restructured the exec hierarchy of
its L.A.-based entertainment business to adjust to the post-Chernin
order.
Click here for the full story at Variety.com
(Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C’s sister publication, Daily Variety)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.