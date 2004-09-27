Reporters Committee Seeks Stand-Up Journalists

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is looking for more signatures for its petition protesting the increasing number of journalists who face contempt-of-court charges. Stories involved include the Wen Ho Lee espionage case and the leaking of the name of CIA employee Valerie Plame.

Among the broadcast and cable journalists cited are Tim Russert of NBC; Pierre Thomas, formerly with CNN; and Jim Taricani of WJAR-TV Providence, R.I.

The committee has about 3,500 signatures from working journalists and wants double that by Oct. 11, when it plans to publish full-page ads in newspapers around the country.

The petition is at www.rcfp.org/standup.