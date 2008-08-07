Reporters, Camera Crews Allowed to Exit Plane In Beijing

CNN reported Thursday afternoon that reporters and camera crews had finally been allowed to exit their plane in Beijing after having been prevented from doing so for about two hours after they landed.

The chartered flight was filled with scores of reporters and camera crews from a variety of news outlets there to cover President Bush's trip to China for the Olympic Games, according to the network.

CNN White House reporter Elaine Quijano, who was on the plane, did not know what the holdup was, but said that the Chinese government had not let them off the plane for what was described as logistical reasons.