Reporter Amons Wraps Up Long Career at WSMV Nashville

Nancy Amons, longtime WSMV Nashville reporter, has announced her retirement. She’s been in local news for 40 years, including 32 at WSMV, and steps down next month.

Amons has been voted Tennessee Associated Press's Broadcast Journalist of the Year and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award in 2018 for her investigation of former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

“It’s been a fun ride,” Amons said. “The news business has certainly changed. When I first started at News 4 in 1988, you left the building with a roll of quarters and stopped to make phone calls at telephone booths along the way to set up your next interview.”

An NBC affiliate, WSMV is part of Meredith.

“Nancy’s dedication to journalism and her natural talent for telling the stories of the people of Middle Tennessee will be missed,” said WSMV news director Mitch Jacob.

Nashville is DMA No. 28.