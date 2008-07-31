Report: White House Must Honor Subpoenas

CNN reported that a judge ruled that former White House aide Karl Rove and others must honor congressional subpoenas.

They may invoke executive privilege once they appear, but they must show up to let the legislators at least try to interrogate them.

Sen. John Conyers (D-Mich.) has been seeking information on Rove's involvement in the leak of the name of CIA agent Valerie Plame to the news media.

At a hearing last week, Conyers chided the Justice Department for not enforcing the subpoenas.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform also subpoenaed Attorney General Michael Mukasey for documents related to the outing of Plame after the White House refused to provide them.