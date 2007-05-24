Report: TV Revs Up 8.2%

Total TV revenue for 2006 reached $22.5 billion, according to media research firm BIA Financial Network an 8.2% boost from 2005. Furthermore, Spanish broadcasters saw a 10.3% bump in business in 2006. The figures appear in Virginia-based BIA’s "Investing in Television Market Report."

The report also states that station sales were at an eight-year high, with the sale of 182 stations totaling $18.1 billion.

The big numbers are buoyed by political money; BIA projects a 1.4% drop in revenue for 2007, followed by a 9.9% rebound in the election year 2008.

Earlier this week, the Television Bureau of Advertising announced that broadcast TV revenue was down 5.3% for the first quarter of 2007.