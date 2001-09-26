Report: Regular Latino TV roles rare

Latinos are playing only eight recurring roles on prime-time broadcast television this season, according to a report issued by the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts and Children Now.

The report also found that 40% of the 48 roles played by Latinos were small parts irrelevant to the show's plot, and that Latinos largely play criminals or blue-collar workers.

The NHFA was created by actors Jimmy Smits, Sonia Braga, Esai Morales and attorney Felix Sanchez to advance the presence of Latinos in the media, telecommunications and entertainment industries. Members of its advisory council include Jennifer Lopez, Bill Cosby, Benjamin Bratt and Gloria Estefan. - Paige Albiniak