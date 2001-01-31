Report: PC s topping TVs

In the world of convergence, the PC, not the TV is the dominant partner, according to a new report just out from Statistical Research Inc.

When PCs and TVs interact in prime time, the PC is four times more likely to hold consumers' attention than the TV, the new SRI report concludes. The study, entitled The TV/PC Connection 2001, says that 80% of those who use TV's and PC's simultaneously during prime time consider the computer to be their primary activity, while 18% cite the TV as commanding more of their awareness.

Outside of prime time, the PC still dominates to a slightly lesser extent, the report says. The study found that 20% of on-line users link their TV and PC activities on a given day. - Steve McClellan