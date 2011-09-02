Report: Nexstar-Owned/Managed WEHT, WTVW Merging Operations

Nexstar President/CEO Perry Sook and co-COO Tim Busch met with the WEHT Evansville staff this past week, according to a report in the Evansville Courier-Press, to talk about merging news operations at WEHT and WTVW.

On Aug. 8, Nexstar agreed to acquire WEHT, an ABC affiliate, from Gilmore Broadcasting. Nexstar also agreed to sell WTVW, which went independent after parting ways with Fox, to Mission Broadcasting, with Nexstar providing services to the station.

Calls to Nexstar, WEHT and WTVW were not returned at press time.

The Courier-Press says staffers will have to apply for their current positions in late September, with layoffs highly likely, and that the combined staffs will operate out of WEHT's home.