Report: NBC Owned Stations Launching Retro Subchannel

The NBC Owned Stations will launch a Me-TV-style classic

hits subchannel called Cozi TV, according to Time Out Chicago, early in 2013.

An NBC spokesperson did not confirm the report.

According to Time Out

Chicago's Robert Feder, the daily schedule features Lassie, Roy Rogers, The Lone Ranger and The Virginian. Movies air in the afternoons, followed by comedies

such as Ozzie & Harriet, then

dramas such as Charlie's Angels and The Six Million Dollar Man in prime.

Weigel's Me-TV and Tribune's Antenna TV, also featuring old

programs targeted to baby boomers, have been adding partner stations at a

healthy clip.

Cozi TV will replace the NBC-owned

stations' digital network Nonstop. Nonstop debuted in New York in March 2009.