Report: MTV to Cancel TRL
By B&C Staff
MTV’s era-defining video countdown show, Total Request Live, will end its decade-long run in November, according to an AP report Monday.
According to the report, TRL executive producer Dave Sirulnick said the show, which launched in September 1998, will wrap with a two-hour special on a Saturday afternoon in November. Sirulnick added, however, that the show’s ending was not final, leaving the door open for a return in some form.
Originally hosted by Carson Daly, TRL became a refuge for music videos as MTV expanded its alternative programming, and it helped to launch the careers of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, ‘NSync and other teen pop acts.
