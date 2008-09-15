Report: MTV to Cancel TRL

MTV’s era-defining video countdown show, Total Request Live, will end its decade-long run in November, according to an AP report Monday.

According to the report, TRL executive producer Dave Sirulnick said the show, which launched in September 1998, will wrap with a two-hour special on a Saturday afternoon in November. Sirulnick added, however, that the show’s ending was not final, leaving the door open for a return in some form.

Originally hosted by Carson Daly, TRL became a refuge for music videos as MTV expanded its alternative programming, and it helped to launch the careers of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, ‘NSync and other teen pop acts.