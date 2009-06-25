Report: Michael Jackson Dies At 50

Michael Jackson, the worldwide pop sensation whose later years were marked by eccentric behavior and allegations of child molestation, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon. He was 50.

Jackson was rushed midday Thursday from his home in Bel-Air to UCLA Medical Center, where he could not be revived. He was 50.

The Los Angeles fire department responded to a call that he was not breathing.

Jackson has been a staple on television entertainment news programs

from his rise as a teen pop star to his most recent announcement of

his comeback concert tour.

