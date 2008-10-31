Report: McCain to Appear on 'Saturday Night Live'
By B&C Staff
John McCain is reportedly set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend, just days before the polls open Tuesday.
The Associated Press is reporting that McCain will make a stop from his tour of battleground states and appear on the show for the first time since May.
His running mate, Sarah Palin, appeared on the show earlier this month and—along with doppelganger Tina Fey—helped the show to its best numbers in 14 years.
