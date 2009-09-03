Report: KEYE Cutting 5 A.M. News Too

KEYE Austin announced Sept. 2 that it would replace an hour of morning news with the simulcast of a radio program from 6 to 7 a.m. starting Oct. 5. According to AustinPost.org, a KEYE spokesperson says the station is also doing away with a local newscast from 5-6 a.m. to repeat the previous day’s radio program in that hour.



Jim McNabb quotes a KEYE publicist: “KEYE will be airing a format just like the current JB & Sandy show. We will air a repeat of the previous 6-7am show from 5-6am with current traffic and weather and then live 6-7am with current traffic and weather. Their show will continue to be streamed after we end on their website. We begin the CBS Early Show at 7am.” Expanding the show has been discussed.



The radio program is called JB and Sandy in the Morning. KEYE currently airs local news in that 5-6 a.m. slot.



KEYE is a Four Points Media station that’s managed by Nexstar.



“As most of our viewers are aware, Austin has four great television news morning shows that are all essentially the same,” said KEYE President/General Manager Amy Villareal at the time of the first announcement.



Neither Villareal nor news director Suzanne Black returned multiple requests for confirmation on the 5-6 a.m. hour.

