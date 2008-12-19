Report: Iraq Deadliest Beat For Journalists

For the fifth year in a row, Iraq was the deadliest beat for journalists, though overall, journalist deaths were down there and worldwide in 2008.



That is according to a Committee to Protect Journalist's year-end report.



Eleven journalists died in Iraq in 2008 (plus two support staffers), down dramatically from the record 32 deaths there in 2007.



In all, 41 journalists were killed, down from 65 in 2007, attributable mostly to the decline in deaths in Iraq..



Journalists told the committee that the decline in deaths was due to a variety of factors, including the increase in U.S. troop levels and the decrease in the number of Western journalists there.



All the journalist deaths in Iraq were of locals working for domestic news outlets.



Since the Iraq war started in March 2003, 136 journalists and 51 support staffers have been killed.