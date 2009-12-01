Report: GE and Vivendi Agree On Value Of NBCU Stake

General Electric has agreed to value Vivendi's 20 percent

stake in NBC Universal at $5.8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal

this evening (November 30.)

GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt had been in Paris last week to help move talks along. GE

had offered the French media and telecoms conglom $5 billion for its stake.

The agreement on a valuation would appear to pave the way for the finalization

of another deal that would have GE tie with Comcast Corp. To create a $9

billion TV advertising giant that would encompass a cable TV powerhouse of

cable channels, a broadcast network, theme park and movie studio.

Reps for GE and Vivendi declined to comment.