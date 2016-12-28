Report: ‘Game of Thrones’ Most Torrented Show … Again

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most-downloaded and shared show on television, according to file-sharing news service TorrentFreak, putting the fantasy-drama on top among illegal BitTorrent usage for the fifth straight year.

At its peak, approximately 350,000 people were sharing the season six finale, according to TorrentFreak, which also reported a growing number of 1080p downloads, vs. 720p and 420p versions.

The Walking Dead, Westworld, The Flash, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, Vikings, Lucifer, Suits and The Grand Tour rounded out the top ten.

