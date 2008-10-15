Report: CW Has Highest DVR Percentage

Approximately 30% of the CW’s total audience this season watched that network’s programming via a DVR, the highest percentage for any network, according to a new report issued by Magna.

The report also says “higher-rated programs such as Heroes, House, Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives also comprise a large percentage of DVR playback.”

Magna also says that Fringe, which is running with limited commercial interruptions, has more than 25% of viewership via DVR.