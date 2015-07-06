Bill Cosby Admits He Gave Drugs to at Least One Woman

Bill Cosby said in a 2005 deposition that he had obtained Quaaludes so he could give them to women he wanted to have sex with, according to the Associated Press.

Cosby’s admission came during testimony in connection to a lawsuit filed against him by a former Temple University employee. The suit was settled in 2006.

The Pennsylvania court released the documents on Monday after the AP petitioned that they be unsealed.

The embattled comedian has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault with dozens of women coming forward.

Interest renewed in Cosby last year after Hannibal Buress skewered the 77-year-old during a stand-up routine, which charged that his conduct had been largely ignored.

In May, Cosby spoke publicly about the accusations for the first time, telling Good Morning America: “I have been in this business over 52 years, and I have never seen anything like this.”

When reports of Cosby’s behavior began to unravel, so did the comedian’s hopes of returning to TV. Both NBC and Netflix axed projects they had in development with him.