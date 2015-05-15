Bill Cosby Finally Speaks Out on Rape Allegations

Bill Cosby finally spoke out on the numerous allegations of sexual assault that have embattled the former Cosby Show star.

“I have been in this business over 52 years, and I have never seen anything like this,” he said, during an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis that aired on Good Morning America. “Reality is the situation. And I can’t speak.”

The comedian was there to promote the Black Belt Community Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to improve education for children in high-poverty counties near Selma, Ala. ABC will air the full interview on Friday's Nightline.

Cosby sidestepped a question from Davis on what he would tell the kids he's there to help if one of them asked about the allegations. “I’m not sure that they will come like that,” he argued. “I think that many of them will say, ‘Well you’re a hypocrite, you say one thing, you say the other. My point is, listen to me carefully, I’m telling you where the road is at.”

The wave of bad press caused the Foundation to think twice about inviting him, the organization admitted on GMA. "At the end of the day, what was most important was how do we make sure the Black Belt children matter," said the foundation's president, Felecia Lucky.

The firestorm that has engulfed Cosby started last year following a stand-up routine from comedian Hannibal Buress, where he brought up Cosby's history of sexual assault against women, which had largely been swept under the rug. More than 30 women have come forward against Cosby since, which caused both Netflix and NBC to cancel their projects with the former TV star.

Although Cosby's legal team has issued a number of denials as more women have come forward, the comedian has remained silent on the matter.

Though it seems unlikely in the face of such damning accusations, Cosby remained hopeful that his TV career isn't over. “I really know about what I’m going to do tomorrow,” he said. “I have a ton of ideas to put on television about people and their love for each other.”