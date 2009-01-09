Report: Alleged Pressly Murderer May Get Death Penalty

New charges have been announced for Curtis Lavelle Vance, the man accused of killing KATV Little Rock anchor Anne Pressly.



KATV.com reports that Vance has been charged with capital murder, rape, residential burglary and theft. The charges make Vance eligible for the death penalty if convicted, reports KATV.com.



Documents list 68 witnesses for the prosecution, reports the station.



Vance, 28, is to appear in Pulaski County Circuit Court Jan. 15. He’s likely plead not guilty.



The young anchor was attacked in her home October 20 and died five days later.