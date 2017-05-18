Report: Ailes Death Caused By Head Injury Following Fall

The death of former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes was ruled an accident resulting from a fall in his Palm Beach home by the local medical examiner’s office, according to a newspaper report.



Ailes fell and hit his head in a bathroom on May 10, a caller told a 911 dispatcher, The Palm Beach Post said.



He was bleeding and not completely alert when he was brought into the hospital, according to the call.



There were complications, and his conditioned worsened until his death was announced by his wife Thursday. Hemophilia, a blood clotting disorder, contributed to his complications, according to the medical examiner.



The medical examiner said there was no evidence of foul play.



The full medical examiner’s report won’t be available for three or four week, and no additional information was available, the paper said.