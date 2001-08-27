ReplayTV floats super-DVR idea

Less than nine months after pulling out of the consumer market, digital

video recording (DVR) company ReplayTV is planning a major comeback with a

revolutionary new product.

Reuters reports ReplayTV is planning a post-Labor Day introduction of a souped-up DVR that could store as much as 320 hours of TV programming and send programs by email to other DVRs. It may also allow users to copy photo files from a PC to the DVR.

According to Replay, which was sold to digital audio

device company Sonicblue in February for $120 million, no final decisions have

been made about the components of the new product.

News of the new product was revealed by Replay in a recent email survey to

visitors to the ReplayTV.com Web site.

The survey describes the new product and asks respondents how much they would

be willing to pay for it, from a model with 40 hours of storage capacity for

$699 to a 320-hour model for $1,999.