ReplayTV floats super-DVR idea
Less than nine months after pulling out of the consumer market, digital
video recording (DVR) company ReplayTV is planning a major comeback with a
revolutionary new product.
Reuters reports ReplayTV is planning a post-Labor Day introduction of a souped-up DVR that could store as much as 320 hours of TV programming and send programs by email to other DVRs. It may also allow users to copy photo files from a PC to the DVR.
According to Replay, which was sold to digital audio
device company Sonicblue in February for $120 million, no final decisions have
been made about the components of the new product.
News of the new product was revealed by Replay in a recent email survey to
visitors to the ReplayTV.com Web site.
The survey describes the new product and asks respondents how much they would
be willing to pay for it, from a model with 40 hours of storage capacity for
$699 to a 320-hour model for $1,999.
