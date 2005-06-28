Repeats Trump Reality

Overall, re-runs beat summer fare in the Nielsen overnight ratings Monday night, but just barely.

CBS, with an all re-run lineup, won the night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.9 rating/8 share. It's top show was CSI: Miami, with a 3.4/9, but it also got strong performance from Raymond (3.0/9) at 9 and Two & a Half Men (3.3/9) at 9:30.

Fox was a close second on the strength of summer reality sizzler, Hell's Kitchen (3.4/10) at 9.

NBC was in third with a 2.3/7. It's top show was a 2.5/7 for a repeat of Medium at 10, while a combination of reality and repeat, Fear Factor, won its 8-9 time period with a 2.3/8.

The reality for ABC is that, apparently, people apparently don't want to be reminded of school during the summer. It's summer reality show, The Scholar, was the lowest rated show on any of the Big Four at a 1.2/4.

ABC was in fourth for the night with a 1.7/5 for The Scholar and theatrical Air Force 1.

UPN nudged The WB for fifth with a .9/3 for a lineup of sitcom repeats. It's top rating as a 1.1/3 for Girlfriends at 9. The WB was the model of consitency, averaging an 8 rating for each half-hour (the share dropped from a 3 at 8-9 to a 2 at 9-10), including a .8/2 for new episodes of Summerland.