Repeats Top New Reality

If Monday night was any gauge, the networks' vaunted year-round programming strategy -- launch some limited-run reality to blow away the summer repeats -- leaves a little something to be desired.

Not one of the summer original reality series was able to win its time period against repeats Monday night in the key 18-49 demo. In fact, if you count the ABC's series of news shows on Weddings as reality, the top net for the night was the one without any reality shows or original programming at all.

According to Nielsen overnight ratings, the closest any of the originals came to victory was a second-place 3.5 rating/10 share for NBC's For Love Or Money at 9-10 p.m. behind CBS' Raymond and Two & a Half Men (which stood tallest at a combined 4/11).

The top show of the night was a repeat of CSI: Miami (4.5/13), which handily beat its matrimonial competitions, originals Who Wants To Marry My Dad (2.9/8) on NBC and Weddings on ABC.

the lowest-rated original of the night was Fox's Casino, which only managed a 1.9 for a distant third at 8-9.

The one reality show that managed to win its timeslot was a repeat of NBC's Fear Factor, with a 3.2/10 at 8-9.



For the night, the tale of the tape in 18-49s was CBS, the only network of the big four that did not run a reality show or an original, with a 3.7/11, followed by NBC, 3.4/10; Fox, 2/6; ABC, 1.8/5; UPN, 1.5/3; and The WB, .8/2