Repeats Rule Thursday Night

With mostly repeat schedules, CBS won the Thursday night household and total viewer ratings and NBC won the key adult demographics. CBS aired two repeats of CSI and an original Without a Trace, while NBC aired repeats of Friends, Will & Grace and ER and an original The Apprentice.

ABC (Threat Matrix, Extreme Makeover and Prime Time Live, all original) was third across most of the key measures, except adults 18-34, where UPN’s wrestling placed third. The weblet was fourth in most of the other key ratings categories.

Fox was fifth with Tru Calling and Big Fat Fiancé. And The WB finished sixth with Steve Harvey, All About The Andersons and Surreal Life.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 17.8 million; NBC, 17.1 million; ABC, 7.2 million; UPN, 5.4 million; Fox, 4.4 million; The WB, 2.8 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 7.8 rating/21 share; CBS, 5.6/15; ABC, 2.4/6; UPN, 2.1/5; Fox, 1.8/5; WB, 1.1/3.