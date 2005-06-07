Repeats Rule Monday

Fox's new reality show, Hell's Kitchen, about the Donald Trump of the soup tureen, was cooking with gas Monday night, while ABC's debut of reality show The Scholar was tardy in the ratings department, failing to beat repeats on the other Big Four nets.

In fact, the winner on the night was CBS, with its marathon of Two & a Half Men Repeats. CBS averaged a 3.3 rating/9 share in Nielsen overnight numbers in the 18-49 demo thanks to the sitcom blitz.

Hell's Kitchen averaged a 3.5 rating/9 share in the demo, up from its May 30 debut average of 3.2/9 and enough to power Fox to second place on the night with a 2.7/8.

NBC was third with a 2.5/7 for repeats of Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Medium.

ABC was a distant fourth at a 1.9/5. Scholar, which features 10 high school grads from disadvantaged backgrounds competing for a full boat scholarship to the college of their choice, averaged a 1.8/5 at 8-9 for fourth place behind repeats of Raymond, Fear Factor and a Hell's Kitchen repeat.

The WB and UPN tied at a .9 rating, while UPN edged out the WB in share with a 3 to its 2. the best performer on either net was a repeat of Girlfriends at a 1/3.