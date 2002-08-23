Repeats fuel NBC Thursday win

It was just like the fall season for NBC Thursday night as must-see repeats

averaged a 6.0 rating/10 share, according to Nielsen Media Research fast

national ratings. The Friends repeat was the big winner, pulling in a

7.1/13; Scrubs' falloff to 6.0/10, though, made the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST

slot a tie with Big Brother 3, which grabbed a 6.5/12 for CBS. NBC's

Will & Grace managed to get NBC's numbers with a 6.4/11.

A National Football League preseason game between the San Diego Chargers and St. Louis

Rams gave CBS a 5.3/09 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

ABC's broadcast of movie Krippendorf's Tribe from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. did

little but fill airtime, garnering a 3.5/6, but PrimeTime Live managed to

win its time slot with a 6.4/11.

Fox news program The Pulse pulled in only a 3.8/6 despite some

pre-airing publicity of a potential lawsuit from Ozzy Osbourne concerning an

interview that aired.

For the night, households: NBC 6.0 rating/10 share, CBS 5.7/10, ABC 4.4/8 and

Fox 3.9/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.5/11, CBS 3.2/11, ABC 2.5/6 and Fox

2.1/6.