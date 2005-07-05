Repeats Beat TV Fireworks

The fireworks were all outside Monday night. Viewership levels were down as fireworks displays beat out picture-tube displays.

On TV, however, televised fireworks were unable to beat out repeats of regular fare. Ditto for a salute to the troops on ABC.

CBS won the Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo for the night with a 1.9/7, thanks to a 2.3/9 for a repeat of CSI: Miami at 9 p.m.



NBC was a close second with a 1.8/7, thanks to a 2/8 for its coverage of the Macy's fireworks display. That was the best ratings for the show in three years, says NBC, though it was still beaten out at 9 by CSI.

Fox was third with a 1.6/6 for back-to-back repeats of Nanny 911, followed by ABC with a repeat of its troop show, Nick & Jessica's Tour of Duty.

UPN edged out The WB, averaging a .7/2 for its sitcom repeats, to a .6/2 for The WB's drama repeats.

