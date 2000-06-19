Rep. Mike Oxley (R-Ohio) last week tried to amend spending measure to reduce the corporation for Public Broadcastings appropriation by 1%.

Rep. Mike Oxley (R-Ohio) last week tried to amend spending measure to reduce the corporation for Public Broadcasting's appropriation by 1%. CPB is scheduled to receive $365 million in fiscal year 2003, is the amount requested by the Clinton administration. At press time, the House had defeated the Oxley amendment and was still debating the larger spending measure. Sources say Oxley plans to try to tack on other anti-CPB measures, including one that would put a cap on executive salaries, although such a cap already exists.