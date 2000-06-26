Rep. Mike Oxley (R-Ohio) has introduced a bill with the catchy title "FCC De-Politicization Act of 2000." The bill would forbid the commission from taking any position on an issue until there has been a majority vote. Once that happened, the bill would allow only commissioners or their personal staffs-no FCC bureaucrats-to support or oppose an issue before Congress. An existing law already forbids the FCC from spending any money on lobbying. Oxley, Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and other House Republicans this spring asked for a Justice Department investigation into the FCC's activities after the commission faxed to members of Congress letters from groups opposed to a bill on low-power radio service hours before a House vote on the legislation. The bill, which would stall the FCC's effort to roll out low-power radio, ultimately passed the House.