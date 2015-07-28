Rep Firm Katz Media Inks Deal With Rentrak

Ratings outfit Rentrak has ironed out an agreement with the sales rep firm Katz Media Group that provides Rentrak’s full batch of local market ratings services, including its automotive and political Advanced Demographics, for Katz’s client stations. Katz says it will use Rentrak’s ratings and demographic information to gain a deeper understanding of how local TV audiences in every market consume television across the entire year.

“We look forward to working with Rentrak in developing the systems and interfaces that will make them a valued currency with our trading partners,” said Stacey Lynn Schulman, Katz executive VP of strategy, analytics & research. “Consumers are shifting behaviors and consuming content across many screens. The time is now to work with progressive organizations like Rentrak which can help develop new opportunities for local stations to expand their businesses.”



Rentrak’s ratings service derives viewing information from approximately 35 million TVs, and video on demand info from more than 119 million TVs.

“We are very excited for our new partnership with Katz Television Group and are eager to work closely with them and all of our mutual client stations in the national spot marketplace,” said Steve Walsh, Rentrak executive VP of local television.