Rentrak Signs Up 200th Station With KLAS

Rentrak has signed up its 200th station for its StationView

Essentials ratings service, as Landmark Media-owned KLAS Las Vegas came on

board. KLAS is the ratings and revenue leader in DMA No. 40.

Across town, NBC affiliate KSNV signed on with Rentrak

Oct. 1, after its Nielsen contract expired. Most Rentrak clients in local TV

continue to receive Nielsen ratings.

KLAS is in the midst of a multi-year contract with Nielsen; Emily Neilson, president and general manager of KLAS, described Rentrak as a "supporting service" to Nielsen. "Rentrak provides a bigger picture of our viewers and

their buying habits. With this information, we can help our clients maximize

their marketing dollars with more precise targeting," said Neilson.

StationView Essentials incorporates ratings information from

over 20 million televisions, including those hooked up to satellite, telco and

cable.

"As the 200th station to subscribe to Rentrak, the

signing of KLAS marks a major achievement for the Rentrak's local currency

adoption," said Cathy Hetzel, corporate president and president of

advanced media and information at Rentrak.