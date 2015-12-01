Rentrak Notches Waterman Broadcasting Deal

Rentrak said it has inked a long-term TV measurement agreement with Waterman Broadcasting in Fort Meyers, Fla.

Financial terms were not announced, but under the agreement WBBH-TV (NBC) and WZVN-TV (ABC) will tap Rentrak’s daily demographic and household ratings as well as the vendor’s Advanced Demographics, as selling currencies for the upcoming election.

“We have been watching Rentrak’s growth and acceptance in the marketplace over the years and feel the time is right for Waterman Broadcasting to adopt Rentrak’s measurement currency,” said Waterman Broadcasting’s executive VP and GM Steve Pontius, in a statement. “Rentrak’s stable daily demographics and advanced political ratings give us the powerful tools we need to provide our advertisers with the best and most relevant audience information available every day of the year.”

“We are very excited to begin our partnership with Waterman Broadcasting and welcome them to the Rentrak family of clients,” added Rentrak executive VP of local television Steve Walsh. “With Waterman Broadcasting, Rentrak now has local television station clients in every Florida market.”

