Rentrak Makes In-Roads In Local Measurement

Rentrak Corp. has created a new local TV station measurement system and

confirmed Sunflower Broadcasting as its first customer Monday, Dec. 14.





The new service is called StationView Essentials and features second-by-second

viewing data at the station level. The data allows station owners to view

competitive data from other stations in the market and monitor program performance

leading in to ad breaks, according to the company’s Website. Rentrak provides

data from the top 100 markets based on anonymous household viewing.



Sunflower, a subsidiary of Schurz Communications, operates KWCH-DT, a CBS

affiliate in Wichita, Kansas. The firm signed a long term agreement with

Rentrak which is looking to broaden its turf in the TV measurement arena.

Rentrak said in a release that the data would “help local stations change the

conversation with advertisers and compete more effectively for local ad

dollars.”



Meanwhile Nielsen’s measurement of local TV has come under fire from media

agencies in recent weeks. The measurement giant is under pressure to improve

its measurement of local markets, some of which are still collected via paper

diaries. Some media agencies, including Group M, are angry about Nielsen’s

decision to stop issuing local live viewing data. Nielsen opted to offer.

instead. live-plus same day viewing data which includes DVR playback and is a

larger number to agencies. Agencies said they want to see all streams of data

including the live-only numbers. Nielsen countered that it consulted with all

its clients on its decision.



Nielsen has been in overdrive in recent months working with companies that can

help provide advertisers with more detail on the effectiveness of their TV

buys. Nielsen said Monday, it is creating a joint venture aimed at

tying viewing behavior to purchase behavior. The joint venture with Catalina

Marketing Corp. integrates Nielsen’s TV, internet and household purchase

panels with data from 50 million shoppers, provided by Catalina. Nielsen is

heralding the arrangement as the first TV ROI measurement service using its

national people meter panel. The new firm will be based in Cincinnati, Ohio and

headed by Mike Nazzaro, who has worked for both Nielsen executive and Procter

& Gamble.