Rentrak Inks New Station Partners

Ratings measurement service Rentrak has signed up London Broadcasting Company's KBMT Beaumont-Port Arthur (TX) and Journal Broadcast Group's WFTX Fort Myers. The additions bring Rentrak's station partner total to 38 in 19 markets.

"We work with our advertisers in every market to structure creative opportunities for them to grow their businesses," said Journal Communication Chairman Steve Smith. "Working with Rentrak gives us another way to help make our stations more effective for our customers."

Rentrak has considerable momentum in grabbing local outlets for its Station View Essentials service, recently inking deals with stations owned by Belo and Post-Newsweek, among others. Stations typically test Rentrak's service while still subscribing to Nielsen.

"Rentrak provides a unique approach to television measurement that stations need in order to remain competitive in today's fragmented media space," said London Broadcasting Company Executive V.P. and COO Phil Hurley. "Rentrak's data stability and extensive database of TVs and households in our markets gives us the ability to increase our revenue through ad sales, as well as make better programming, marketing and promotions decisions."

Rentrak Senior V.P. of Local Market Sales Steven Walsh says Station View Essentials provides the most accurate local ratings snapshot available. "The rapid market adoption of Rentrak's television database currency illustrates the industry's need for a more effective way to plan, buy and sell the TV medium," said Walsh. "StationView Essentials is the only TV measurement system with access to the products that viewers purchase merged with unique second-by-second viewing data in order to precisely target audiences who will move more products off of shelves."

StationView Essentials is available in all 210 TV markets.