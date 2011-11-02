Reno, Chattanooga Stations Go Dark on Dish

Dish Network customers in parts of Nevada and Tennessee lost access to two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian on Oct. 31, after the parties could not hammer out a retransmission consent deal.

Reno, Nev., CBS affiliate KTVN and Chattanooga, Tenn., NBC affiliate WRCB went dark to the satellite giant's customers at around 12 a.m. Mountain Time on Oct. 31.

On its web site, KTVN said it is still negotiating with Dish to hammer out a carriage agreement and that the satellite giant rejected an unconditional extension offer to keep the station on the air through November while talks continued.

