Renewals, New Stations for Danza

Buena Vista Television's syndicated talker, The Tony Danza Show, has gotten second-season renewals on WDIV Detroit and WISH Indianapolis.

In addition, WIVB Buffalo, WAND Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill., and WEEK Peoria, Ill., will begin airing the show.



That brings the show’s clearances to more than 70% of the country and more than 100 markets.

Peoria is a new market for Danza.