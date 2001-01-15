Rendez-View is Dated up in 100-Plus Markets

Paramount Domestic Television has cleared fall 2001 dating strip Rendez-View in more than 100 markets, representing 63% of the U.S. Billed as a Politically Incorrect spin on relationships, Rendez-View has been sold to such top-market stations as WCBS-TV New York, KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WPWR-TV Chicago. Other stations come from such groups as Clear Channel, Cox, Lin, Meredith, Paramount and Post-Newseek. Rendez-View, hosted by Greg Proops and Ellen Ladowsky, is executive-produced by David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Thomas Klein.