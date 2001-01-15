Rendez-View is Dated up in 100-Plus Markets
Paramount Domestic Television has cleared fall 2001 dating strip Rendez-View in more than 100 markets, representing 63% of the U.S. Billed as a Politically Incorrect spin on relationships, Rendez-View has been sold to such top-market stations as WCBS-TV New York, KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WPWR-TV Chicago. Other stations come from such groups as Clear Channel, Cox, Lin, Meredith, Paramount and Post-Newseek. Rendez-View, hosted by Greg Proops and Ellen Ladowsky, is executive-produced by David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Thomas Klein.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.