Renda to Run Fox 29

Longtime WJW Cleveland VP/GM Michael Renda assumes that same title at WTXF Philadelphia, announced Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy.

Renda comes to Fox 29 after ten years in the GM spot at WJW, which he helped

grow into a market leader

. He assumes the position immediately, and reports to Abernethy.

“Under Mike’s leadership, WJW enjoyed seven years as the market leader with strong ratings success,” stated Abernethy. “This proven record, along with his expertise in developing strong news talent and local newscasts, will be valuable as we continue to grow Fox 29’s position in the market.”

The Fox Television Stations Group is comprised of 35 stations in 26 markets.