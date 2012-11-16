Renda Named WJBK Detroit GM

Michael Renda, vice president and general manager at

WFLD-WPWR Chicago, has been named vice president and general manager of WJBK

Detroit. He starts at the Fox-owned station Jan. 7 and succeeds Jeff Murri, who

committed suicide in February.

"Mike has proven his great leadership abilities at

three Fox-owned stations over a 15-year tenure," said Jack Abernethy, Fox

Television Stations CEO. "Regardless of the roles he's held, he always

inspires his team to be better, work smarter and think differently. There is no

person better qualified to take charge of our premier Detroit station than

him."

Renda was general manager in Philadelphia and Cleveland as

well.

"I feel honored to have the opportunity to lead the No.

1 station in Detroit, known for its edgy, unconventional and hard-hitting news

product," said Renda. "I look forward to continuing the station's

legacy of serving Detroit."

Murri was named the General Manager of the Year by B&C in 2011 for his tireless

devotion to WJBK, and to Detroit, his hometown. At the time of his death,

Abernethy called Murri "one of our most beloved members of the Fox

Television Stations."