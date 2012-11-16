Renda Named WJBK Detroit GM
Michael Renda, vice president and general manager at
WFLD-WPWR Chicago, has been named vice president and general manager of WJBK
Detroit. He starts at the Fox-owned station Jan. 7 and succeeds Jeff Murri, who
committed suicide in February.
"Mike has proven his great leadership abilities at
three Fox-owned stations over a 15-year tenure," said Jack Abernethy, Fox
Television Stations CEO. "Regardless of the roles he's held, he always
inspires his team to be better, work smarter and think differently. There is no
person better qualified to take charge of our premier Detroit station than
him."
Renda was general manager in Philadelphia and Cleveland as
well.
"I feel honored to have the opportunity to lead the No.
1 station in Detroit, known for its edgy, unconventional and hard-hitting news
product," said Renda. "I look forward to continuing the station's
legacy of serving Detroit."
Murri was named the General Manager of the Year by B&C in 2011 for his tireless
devotion to WJBK, and to Detroit, his hometown. At the time of his death,
Abernethy called Murri "one of our most beloved members of the Fox
Television Stations."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.