Remembering Higgins

In November 2006, Broadcasting & Cable Magazine lost its business editor and cherished friend, John M. Higgins, who died of a heart attack at age 45. In recognition of his exemplary coverage of the TV industry and his contributions to journalism, B&C has inducted Higgins into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.A Reporter's Story: B&C Mourns the Loss of Business Editor John M. HigginsRemembering Higgins: Letters, comments and stories about B&C Business Editor John M. Higgins "In a fragmented media environment, he remained buzzworthy, a master of watercooler TV journalism. Higgins, a brand with name recognition. He loved the game, and I loved playing it with him...mostly."--Judy McGrath, Chairman/CEO, MTV Networks, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (2007)"John was smart, honest and fair. He knew our industry so well that he was often first on big or interesting stories. And he was good company. We will miss him. "--Phil Kent, Chairman/CEO, Turner Broadcasting Sytem, Inc., Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (2007)"An outstanding journalist and one of the smartest and best-informed reporters on our beat. We will miss his fairness, his tenacity and his friendship."-- Richard Parsons, Chairman/CEO, Time Warner, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (2005)