Remaking history

Unless our ears deceived us last week during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on broadcasters' public-service obligations -- we were tapped into the Webcast -- the rambling radio history from one senator put the Wanamaker building in Philadelphia and David Sarnoff listening attentively for news of the survivors of the Lusitania sinking in 1912.

It was, of course, the Titanic, and Wanamaker's -- at least the one Sarnoff was atop -- was in New York.